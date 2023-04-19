Deep Breaths

El Campo senior Tori Biskup takes senior Rachel Evans’ pulse for practice. Biskup used the same method to take fifth place at the annual HOSA state contest in Round Rock.

An El Campo student brought home top honors in the state for her skills as a home health nurse, even as she doesn’t plan to go into nursing.

Senior Tori Biskup competed in Round Rock at the end of March and brought home El Campo ISD’s first state awards for the Health Occupations Students of America club.

