An El Campo student brought home top honors in the state for her skills as a home health nurse, even as she doesn’t plan to go into nursing.
Senior Tori Biskup competed in Round Rock at the end of March and brought home El Campo ISD’s first state awards for the Health Occupations Students of America club.
Biskup competed against 21 other Texas students in seven area competitions and ultimately earned fifth place for her efforts in Home Health, bringing home a banner and medal.
“It was broken into two parts, the first was a written test, it was 50 questions from two textbooks ... I wasn’t confident I had made it past the exam so I was excited when I found out I had advanced. I definitely screamed,” Biskup said.
After ending in the top half of the contestants, the top competitors were decided by a practical test.
“Then we had to demonstrate two out of eight potential medical tests. I had to take someone’s tympanic temperature, through their ear, and then their apical pulse, to read their heart beat through their chest. We had to do it through a double stethoscope with the judge so they could hear what we were counting,” Biskup said.
The students are tested on their bedside manor and communication with the patient, how well they knew the specific technique and their ability to explain what and why they were performing each step.
The honor was out of the norm for the club that helps students achieve certifications, but doesn’t normally do contests.
“We’ve never made it this far before. (Tori) has taken a CNA class, not Home Health so we ended up buying the textbooks really quick and studying from them,” HOSA sponsor Kaydi Kacer said.
The outcome was doubly impressive as it was Biskup’s first real outing, she added.
“This was my first time doing this stuff, my first real school competition ... we practiced every day in school seventh and eighth period with Mrs. Kacer. It was non-stop. I found a bunch of practice tests online too and took them,” Biskup said.
Despite bringing home some of the top state honors, Biskup doesn’t plan on nursing as her top career choice.
“I actually want to be an art teacher. But I really do like nursing and with my CNA license and a phlebotomy license I could do it in the summer.”
