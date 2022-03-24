Students are working hard making sure their animals are ready for the Wharton County Youth Fair, less than a month away.
“Students have been working diligently for months. All the exercise and daily practice keeps going everyday,” Agriculture Teacher Shawn Peters said.
The size of the FFA Chapter means preparation is no small feat.
“We have well over 100 students presenting,” Peters said adding, “We’ve never turned away a student. If you’re willing and able, we can use you to the utmost of your ability. Whether you’re a football player with a goat or a student you’d never expect that fell in love with animals.”
The El Campo ISD Ag Barn, on FM 2765, has been a blessing for the students raising animals. “We’re very fortunate to have this facility for the students,” Peters said.
For 12 years Peters has used animals to teach students lessons for their future.
“Learning how to not let frustration get a hold of you is key,” seventh grade student Presley Bacak said while helping fellow Ag student Ashlyn Peters, eighth grade, move a stubborn goat.
“Students learn competition and cooperation that prepares them for the real world,” Peters said.
Raising animals is hard work, and Peters expects his students to put in effort. Even younger students take responsibility for large animals.
“With cattle, we have to rinse, comb and condition their fur,” fifth grade student Zane Wilson said.
He comes in twice a day to feed and take care of his heifer.
“It’s a great regiment of weigh-ins and walks for show practice. These kids basically have to be here twice a day to feed to meet the nutritional needs of the animals. They’re the vehicle to teach responsibility and give opportunities to these kids,” Peters said.
“We’ve been caring for these pigs for about five months,” junior Hailey Peters said.
Students and their families are responsible for the cost of raising their animals and the WCYF helps them recoup those expenses in animal care if the animal sells or the student is awarded a scholarship.
With the number of animals being raised, expenses are high. “About 40 pigs, 50 heifer exhibitors, about a dozen steers and about a dozen lambs. Each year we’re overwhelmed by the generosity of people and businesses. The fair raises about $1 million and it all goes back to the students,” Peters said.
Raising animals can bring big rewards for students who make the investment. Hailey and Ashlyn Peters sold a pair of steers for $18,500 at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo over Spring Break, ranking first and second in their grades respectively.
“El Campo has done very well representing the school and our (FFA) chapter at the county, state and national level. We have some of the best support from the administration and the parents, and the best students around,” Peters said.
El Campo FFA students will present their livestock at the Wharton County Youth Fair in Crescent from April 22-30 along with youngsters from all other county schools.
