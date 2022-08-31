Education can be a thankless job, with long hours and traditionally low pay, but every now and then recognition comes.
El Campo Middle School Assistant Principal Samantha Wortham has been recognized as Assistant Principal of the Year for Region 3 by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals.
TASSP recognizes high school and junior high principals and assistant principals from each of Texas’ 20 regions each year at their June banquet.
Inductees are chosen after nomination by their co-workers to TASSP.
Wortham has been part of the admin team at El Campo Middle school since 2020 and had previously served at Northside Elementary, bouncing back and forth between El Campo and Wharton ISD’s.
At the first ECMS admin meeting this school term, ECMS Head Principal Sandra Fellers sprung this surprise award on her co-worker.
“It was shocking, I was completely caught off guard with the (announcement),” Wortham said. “What makes me the proudest is the excitement that came from my team. It’s a team effort with the support I received from my mentors, colleagues and friends.”
Fellers offered the nomination to the organization and waited for the meeting to make the announcement.
“She’s been instrumental at maintaining consistency between principal turnovers. She has a great heart for students and is consistently engaged with them,” Fellers said.
The middle school has shifted principals several times, with Director of Federal Programs Demetric Wells, Assistant Superintendent Alicia Stary and El Campo High School Principal Kyle Poenitzsch serving as middle school principals in the past few years.
Wortham makes it a point to talk to students on an individual level, having conversations about concerns or just to catch up and build rapport.
“I’m extremely proud of making connections with our kids ... Engaging with them and following up to make sure they know they’re important. Kids recognize when people are working to make things better,” she said. “I spend a lot of time getting to know (the students ). They’re not just a kid walking down the hallway.”
As a recipient of the regional recognition, Wortham is eligible for the state Assistant Principal of the Year if she applies.
“Yes, (I plan on applying). I think it would be a good experience. My goal is to try and put myself into situations to grow, as professionals you want to grow. Award or no award, you just do your best,” Wortham said.
