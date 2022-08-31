Princi-Pal With A Plan

El Campo Middle School Assistant Principal Samantha Wortham chats in the hallway with sixth grade student Avery Hlavaty, Monday. It’s this interpersonal relationship that Wortham tries to create with her students and make a stable presence for ECMS students. That goal earned her notice as Sandra Fellers nominated her for Assistant Principal of the Year.

Education can be a thankless job, with long hours and traditionally low pay, but every now and then recognition comes.

El Campo Middle School Assistant Principal Samantha Wortham has been recognized as Assistant Principal of the Year for Region 3 by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals.

