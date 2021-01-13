El Campo ISD trustees will review an annual report covering students’ academic performance, campus incidents, financial compliance and more during the 2019-2020 school year Thursday night.
During a public hearing to be held before the school board’s special session, comments will be allowed on the district’s annual report covering student academic performance, campus criminal incidents, student performance at universities and more. The district’s Public Education Information Management System Financial Standard Report for the 2018-2019 financial year is included in the public hearing under the annual report.
A special session will follow the public hearing, with a presentation from Mike Brotherton of Belt Harris Pechacek, LLP, of Houston on the district’s annual financial audit. The board will then consider approving the audit.
The school board’s regular monthly meeting is planned for Jan. 26.
The public hearing will begin at 6:45 p.m. in the El Campo High School Auditorium, 600 West Norris, with time for public comment. The special meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m.
