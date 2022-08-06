With the first day of school less than a week away, preparations have ramped up at St. Philip Catholic School and the faculty is looking forward to returning to pre-COVID norms on trips and visitors.
First-day back for students is Wednesday, Aug. 10 with open house from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, but teachers have been on campus for awhile setting up rooms with wall decorations and organizing their closets and storage rooms for the 2022-23 school year.
In response to COVID pandemic dangers and concerns, the private school shut down several programs that had allowed guests on campus for family events, in recent school years.
“We want to open up our campus, we hope to allow visitors for lunches and Mass on Fridays,” SPS Principal Gwen Edwards said. “We constantly monitor our procedures and are in the process of adding back things. We built a new outdoor slab where students can have lunch.”
Visitors still won’t be allowed in on the first day, but the announcement should come early in the school year from the principal when the campus opens up.
St. Philip has already made use of security measures in its buildings, visitors must be buzzed in at the one entrance regularly open to the outside.
Circumventing the discussion on backpacks entirely, the private school has decided to not use backpacks for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
SPS plans to bring back field trips this year to more closed-air venues.
“We brought back some field trips last year but they were all larger outdoor events. It was all based on the venues -like the Houston Museum’s - requirements,” SPS Administration Secretary Mandy Stary said.
Fresh faces are brightening the school’s doorways, as five out of the school’s 29 teachers are either new or returning to SPS and the school increased their student count from 253 to 266.
“Our goal is to bring back a family friendly campus,” Stary said.
New SPS Pioneer teachers and their subjects this year are:
• Sarah Kalina - third grade English and social studies.
• Traci Llanes - fifth and sixth grade science.
• Donna Cunningham - first grade math and science.
• Cecilia Polasek - fifth grade history.
• Marissa Sharp - seventh through ninth grade English.
