Toys In The Closet

Second grade math, science and social studies SPS teacher, Janet Rioux takes educational toys out of her storage cupboards for her returning second graders, Thursday.

With the first day of school less than a week away, preparations have ramped up at St. Philip Catholic School and the faculty is looking forward to returning to pre-COVID norms on trips and visitors.

First-day back for students is Wednesday, Aug. 10 with open house from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, but teachers have been on campus for awhile setting up rooms with wall decorations and organizing their closets and storage rooms for the 2022-23 school year.

