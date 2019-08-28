The Louise ISD board of trustees unanimously adopted the 2019-2020 budget and set the tax rate for the school year Monday.
In a 6-0 vote, the board approved a maintenance and operations tax rate of $1.06835 per $100 valuation. That rate, mandated by House Bill 3 (HB3), is the compressed rate resulting in an 11-cent drop from $1.17. LISD does not levy an interest and sinking rate for any debt at this time.
Prior to the meeting, the board held a 15-minute public hearing on both the tax rate and the budget, but no one from the public commented.
Also in a 6-0 vote, the board approved the general operating budget with total local revenue amounting to $2,861,259 and total state revenue coming in at $3,384,843 for a final budget of $6,246,102.
Under HB3, the district was given extra revenue of $900,000 from which nearly $198,000 will go toward mandated teacher, nurse, librarian and counselor raises. This amounts to an 8 to 11 percent raise for teachers depending on years of experience. Another $65,000 will go toward raises for other district staff, also encouraged by HB3. Around $3,288,000 is budgeted for teacher salaries total.
Administration raises were not included in HB3. Around $419,000 is budgeted for campus leadership, and that represents between a 2.8 to 10 percent raise from the midpoint. Around $440,360 is budgeted for school administration that includes the superintendent, central office staff and school board expenditures.
Before approving the budget, trustees made last minute changes transferring $100,000 out of the transportation budget to the plant maintenance and operations budget with plans to still purchase at least one bus and a district vehicle. Other funds were set aside for library media services, curriculum and security to name a few.
In other business, the board approved $40,000 in facility projects that include a concrete pad for the football concession area, brick siding and paint to the front of the band hall, a sidewalk from the high school to the band hall, cover vents for the old gym and pressure wash and paint for the high school light poles.
