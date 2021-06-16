El Campo and Wharton chambers of commerce are hosting a small business informational session at 6 p.m. today for local entrepreneurs seeking help navigating challenges during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The free event will last about one hour and feature information presented by Kapeesh Marketing employee Amy Morales. Today’s event is hosted by the El Campo Chamber, El Campo City Development Corporation, Wharton Chamber, Wharton Economic Development Corporation and Kapeesh Marketing.
“We are seeking to create a network of peer-to-peer support and technical assistance to help Wharton County businesses thrive, and we are looking for (businesses) that are seeking to grow to participate,” WEDC Executive Director Joshua Owens said.
Information will be provided for small business owners looking to grow their business or network with other business owners.
“CO.STARTERS is to make business growth concepts and language easy to understand, so owners can focus on practical next steps and move toward their goals,” Owens said.
CO.STARTERS is a Tennessee-based company founded in 2008, according to the organization’s website.
The session will be held today, Wednesday, June 16 at the Northside Center, 707 Fahrenthold.
