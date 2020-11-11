City Arrests
Alcohol, Drugs
Michael Anthony Mendez, 21, of 1185 Olivia was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 for possession of marijuana after police encountered him in the 900 block of Olivia. Processed, Mendez was sent to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Property
April Michelle Wilson, 20, of 408 Omega was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 on a Calhoun County warrant for failure to identify, giving a false name or fictitious information and a Port Lavaca police warrant for theft under $750. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Rahman La Narde Marchand Jr., 20, of 1120 James was arrested at 8:14 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 on warrant for multiple counts engaging in organized criminal activity - two for burglary of a motor vehicle and one for credit or debit card abuse. The warrants were served at the county jail.
James Barnet Thompson, 61, of 409 CR 225 in Wharton was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 for theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. He stands accused of stealing beer, power brushes and a cast net from Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $8,000 bond.
Randi Jacqueline Giordani, 24, of 411 Omega was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 on a warrant for criminal mischief less than $750. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Clyde Lopez Jr., 26, of 6616 CR 225 in East Bernard was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 for injury to a child - criminal negligence, family violence causing injury, interfering with an emergency call, criminal mischief and possession of marijuana after police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Able. A cellular phone was damaged during the incident. Processed, Lopez was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a report of identity theft in the 600 block of South Washington. The crime took place between Oct. 21 and 26.
A GMC Sierra was reported stolen from the 1200 block of William between 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 and 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Loss is estimated at $4,000.
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 2400 block of Hutchins Lane between 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 and 6:49 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. A Remmington handgun was stolen along with ammunition and a wallet. Loss is estimated in excess of $700.
A Ruger Taurus 9 mm was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Hutchins Lane around 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Loss exceeds $500.
A wallet was reported stolen at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around noon Saturday, No. 7. Loss is estimated at less than $100.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a threat made on the grounds of Quick N Easy (Valero), 1415 E. Jackson around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Family violence with injuries was reported in the 200 block of Bruns around 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Anai Magdalena Rodriguez, 19, of 3909 Cordwood Court in Grand Prairie was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Processed, she was taken to county jail.
Patrick Oneal Johnson, 46, of 2900 Gessner, Apt. 2404, in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 12:17 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Erica Ann Moreno, 36, of 1430 Prosperity was booked at 8:53 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 on warrants for identity theft and issuance of a bad check. Processed, she posted $8,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Other
Matthew Lee Holder, 26, of 204 E. Correll was booked at 6:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 on a warrant for racing on the highway. Processed, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
