Cast your ballot as polls open Monday at the El Campo Public Library for three of four city council district positions.

Registered voters in District 1, 2 and 4 will be asked to choose between two candidates each. Residents living in District 3 are not eligible to participate in the election as incumbent Councilman David Hodges did not draw a challenger in the May 6 race.

