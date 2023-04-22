Cast your ballot as polls open Monday at the El Campo Public Library for three of four city council district positions.
Registered voters in District 1, 2 and 4 will be asked to choose between two candidates each. Residents living in District 3 are not eligible to participate in the election as incumbent Councilman David Hodges did not draw a challenger in the May 6 race.
All voters are required to bring a picture ID to the polls with them.
In District 1, on the city’s east side, former councilman Steve Ward faces off against John VonDerAu, a long-time member of the Planning & Zoning Commission.
Current councilwoman Anisa Vasquez chose not to seek another term and will vacate her office in May.
In District 2, on the city’s southwest side, businessmen Tom Coblentz and mailman Cedric Taylor vie for the position. Coblentz faced current Councilwoman Gloria Harris in the 2021 election, but was defeated.
Harris has hit the 10-year term limitation mark set by the City Charter for the third time.
In District 4, in the northern most reaches of El Campo, voters will have to choose between incumbent John Hancock Jr., a businessman who has served since 2017, and John Bieltz, who lists his occupation as retired.
Council members serve two-year terms.
Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 24 to Friday, April 28; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2 at the Mayor’s Room of the El Campo Library, 200 W. Church.
Voters can also cast ballots at the Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton.
Election Day will be Saturday, May 6 with balloting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
El Campo ISD won’t hold a May election. Incumbents Anthony Dorotik in Position 6 and Susan Nohavizta in Position 7 return for another term unopposed.
