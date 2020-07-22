City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jesus Guadalupe Guevara, 22, of 1301-A Natchez in Pasadena was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Sunday, July 19 for driving while intoxicated second offense, no driver’s license and unlawfully carrying a weapon after being stopped in the 1700 block of S. Mechanic. Officers seized a .45 caliber handgun. Processed, Guevara was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Violence, weapons
Kevin Eugene Repka, 50, of 803 Betty was arrested at 7:54 a.m. Sunday, July 19 on a Harris County Sheriff’s Department warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning.
City Incidents
Property
A Cadillac Escalade was reported stolen from the grounds of Don Davis Motors, 2011 N. Mechanic, sometime between Tuesday, July 14 and Saturday, July 18.
Violence, weapons
An assault with injuries was reported on the grounds of Socha Enterprises, 111 Turek, around midnight Saturday, July 18. Injuries were reported.
Police are investigating shots fired in the 800 block of Dunlap around midnight Monday, July 20. No injuries were reported. Police believe multiple shots were fired.
Other
An improper visual recording or photograph is under investigation. The crime took place on Myatt Lane on Friday, July 17.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jurvon Montgomery Bryant, 21, of 1515 Lilly was arrested at 12:52 a.m. Thursday, July 16 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $9,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Michelle Ryan Loney, 38, of 6320 Village Cliff in San Antonio was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 3:45 a.m. Friday, July 17 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Douglas Martinez-Castillo, 35, of P.O. Box 980722 in Houston was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Friday, July 17 by WCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Violence, weapons
Pete Rodriguez III, 36, of 1042 CR 406 was booked at 1:40 a.m. at Thursday, July 16 on warrants for vandalism and assault causing injury.
