El Campo’s mayor and mayor pro tem will face at least two challengers this May with two weeks remaining in the filing period.
Blake Barger, the general manager of South Texas Land Limited Partnership, and Keith Murphy, the manager of Murphy Family Enterprises which owns Pin High Sports Bar & Grill, have filed for the at-large race.
They will face incumbents Mayor Chris Barbee and Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante at the very least. Barbee is a former city community services director and El Campo Leader-News publisher. Bustamante is a retired El Campo volunteer firefighter and operations manager for Pioneer Well Services.
Incumbent Philip Miller, former city mayor and county commissioner, has yet to announce whether he will seek re-election in May.
There’s still plenty of time left in the candidate filing period for any number of additional challengers to surface before the Feb. 18 deadline.
Regardless of the final number, all at-large council candidates will be listed on one ballot question with voters asked to make up to three choices.
The top three vote-getters will take office and decide who will serve as the city’s mayor and mayor pro tem.
Voters changed the way El Campo’s mayor is selected during the pandemic-delayed November 2020 election in an overwhelming 2,663 to 886 vote. Proposition H, which took effect immediately, made the top vote-getter in the at-large council race the mayor with the second place finisher becoming the mayor pro tem.
Prior to the passage of Proposition H, city council decided among its own members who would fill the posts each May.
Less than 100 votes separated Barbee and Bustamante. With 1,932 votes, Barbee took the mayoral post and Bustamante was named mayor pro tem with 1,839.
Philip Miller took the third at-large post with 1,656 votes. Ralph Novosad, a former El Campo ISD board president, and Mindi Snyder, a former El Campo city manager, were defeated with 1,583 and 1,351 respectively.
The ballot counts above vary slightly from those reported initially. The first reports issued did not include late arriving mail-in ballots which are now included in the count.
