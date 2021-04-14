Early voting gets under way Monday for three contested El Campo City Council District positions and one spot on the El Campo school board.
The city has nine candidates running for four posts on city council.
Incumbent Anisa Longoria Vasquez in District 1 is the only uncontested candidate.
In District 2, long-time incumbent Gloria Harris faces challengers Blanca Petty and Thomas Coblentz while in District 3 it’s a three-way contest between incumbent David Hodges and challengers Anthony Garcia and Lance Lurker.
Incumbent John Hancock Jr. faces challenger Russell Hrncir for the District 4 spot.
On the El Campo ISD board, Position 1 is contested with incumbent Greg Anderson facing challenger Kathy Meek Smith.
Rich DuBroc will take office in Position 2 uncontested. Incumbent David Vallejo returns to Position 3 and incumbent James Russell to Position 4, both uncontested.
Voters’ Guide Coming Soon
The El Campo Leader-News will publish a voters guide for the pending races in the upcoming Wednesday, April 21 edition.
“We’re pleased to be able to continue this tradition to help keep El Campo voters informed on where their would-be representatives stand on pending issues,” Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said Tuesday. “The timing gives our candidates time to consider the field while voters still have plenty of time to take advantage of early polls.”
Voting Times
Early votes can be cast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 19 to Friday, April 23; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 27 at the Mayor’s Room of the El Campo branch library, 200 W. Church, Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton or the East Bernard branch Library, 746 Clubside. Election Day is Saturday, May 1.
