Canceling the May trustee election, honoring student state winners and considering possible facility renovations tops the El Campo ISD school board agenda at Tuesday’s meeting.
Position seven, currently held by Board Secretary Kevin Wied, and position six, filled by Board Vice President Anthony Dorotik were scheduled to be up for election on May 4. The election will be canceled since both candidates running for the positions are unopposed.
Dorotik will remain in position six while Wied will be replaced by retired ECISD teacher and educational diagnostician Susan Nohavitza.
State champions for El Campo High School’s Future Farmers of America, debate and band are invited to attend the meeting. Almost 30 students will be recognized by the board for their performances for agriculture advocacy, congressional speaking and all state band, among other competitions.
Along with potentially approving an architect contract, the board will discuss the facility needs. Over the summer, ECISD formed a committee to walk through all district facilities and determine which areas need renovating.
“We found that our facilities were holding us back at several campuses,” Board President James Russell said. “We just can’t get the job done because of the facilities that we have.”
The committee determined El Campo High School’s buildings were in the worst shape, including the cafeteria and locker room.
If approved, Singleton Zimmer Haliburton Architecture will plan the renovations.
Other agenda items include an annual presentation from Transportation Director Mark Freeman on department plans, the possible approval of the 2020-2021 school calendar and board suggestions for the superintendent’s goals for the new school year.
The ECISD school board will meet Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the El Campo ISD Administration Office, 700 W. Norris.
