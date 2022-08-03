New Lowest Tax Rate

ECISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance, David Bright presents the proposed 2022-23 budget and tax rate at the July School board meeting.

El Campo ISD staff proposed the district’s lowest tax rate since 2013 last session.

“Our total rate, what we’re recommending as the highest we can approve, is $1.0527 (per $100),” Assistant Superintendent of Finance David Bright said, adding “last month’s preliminary budget was based on the $1.0765 (per $100) tax rate ... a month ago we were predicting close to a million dollar surplus.”

