El Campo ISD staff proposed the district’s lowest tax rate since 2013 last session.
“Our total rate, what we’re recommending as the highest we can approve, is $1.0527 (per $100),” Assistant Superintendent of Finance David Bright said, adding “last month’s preliminary budget was based on the $1.0765 (per $100) tax rate ... a month ago we were predicting close to a million dollar surplus.”
The preliminary surplus was based on the previous year’s tax rate and preliminary evaluations.
This new tax rate, if ultimately approved, represents a little over 2 cent decrease from the previous year’s rate and still allows for a district surplus of $527,467 for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
This excess comes from an increase in both local revenue, from the increase in home appraisal values, and state contributions to school ledgers.
“We’re projecting $620,000 more in revenue as this time last year,” Bright said. This increase comes from an increase in county property values.
After applying any tax exemptions, a home with an appraised taxable value of $100,000 would decrease it’s ECISD tax levy from $1,076.50 in 2021 to $1,052.70 in 2022.
This new rate is comprised of a maintenance and operation rate of $0.981 per $100 of value and an interest and sinking rate of $0.0717 per $100 of value.
Maintenance and operations pays for the day-to-day expenses of running a taxing entity: salaries, utilities and supplies, while interest and sinking provides funds to pay off a district’s debt.
While district tax rates might be decreasing, an overall tax bill could either decrease or increase depending on how the property is appraised, which exemptions apply to the property and what other taxing entities do their tax rates. However, school districts usually represent the largest component of an annual tax bill for homeowners.
Trustees will hold held a public comment on this tax proposal, at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the administration building, 700 W. Norris before the school board meeting.
Also as part of the district’s available ESSER funds, emergency funding made available by the state government in times of crisis or disaster, ECISD is purchasing a trio of school buses, for $345,000, to be added to rotation as part of a plan to replace older buses without air conditioning.
The last bus purchased by the school was bought in the 2020-21 school year, according to the annual financial report for that year.
