Newspapers can only stay in business by having enough advertisements to pay the staff; and the number of subscribers dictate businesses’ interest in placing an ad to get buyers to their door.
The Internet can deliver general news, but not the events and news of small-town America. I want to hold the paper in my hands, shake, fold and see the who, what, when and where.
During the 1950s, Houston had three major newspapers and several smaller neighborhood papers. My parents subscribed to two Houston papers: morning Houston Post and evening Houston Press.
During same period Wharton and El Campo never had less than two competitive newspapers and occasionally a third one would try its hand. Today, Wharton, El Campo and East Bernard newspapers are owned by and printed by Hartman Newspapers LLC in Fort Bend County. They own and print numerous small town newspapers.
Clothing stores were once called “Dry Goods” as they did not sell groceries. Looking at clothing ads in April 2, 1958 Leader-News edition brings back memories.
No mini-skirts, high school girls wore long skirts about 4” above the ankle; very full, with two to three heavily starched slips underneath to make skirt stand out.
My home economics teacher made us stand in the hall until the second bell rang; we dropped our slips down into a puddle, stepped out before having permission to enter the classroom. Just before first bell we went into the hall, stepped into the puddle of net and horsehair, pulled them back into place for next class.
Some of the dry goods ads in the first edition of the El Campo Leader-News were:
Zlotnik’s: “For value, style, price” Ladies can-can slips were offered in eight colors with a three-yard sweep for $2.98, five-yard sweep $3.98. Little girl’s triple flounce bouffant slip $3. Bestform cotton bra with foam rubber padding AA, A and B cups $1.
Ladies straight skirts in three colors were $2.98 (these were also to just above ankle with long open back pleat to allow wearer to walk).
Men’s ties were $1.50. Men’s sport coats rayon/linen $12.98. Men’s dress white shirts with French cuffs $3.98. Cuff links for French cuffs ranged between $2.50 and $5.
Robinowitz-Berger: For Easter men’s dress straw hats were on sale with prices ranging from $3.95 to $8.95. Ladies nylon hosiery which regularly cost 88 cents was on Easter special for 66 cents (This was not panty hose, they only came to mid-thigh and needed a garter belt to hold up). Make your own Easter slips 72” nylon net was on sale four yards for $1.
Sam Biskin’s: Listing itself as “El Campo’s leading store since 1910” was offering designer Martha Manning Easter and Mother’s Day dresses for $10.95.
Oshman Dry Goods: White linen sport coats Boy’s were $8.95. Little Girl hat and bag sets were on sale for $1.98 plus white, pastels, black patent shoes for $2.98.
Birdseye cotton diapers cost $1.47 per dozen (there were no disposable diapers. Parents needed a diaper pail to soak soiled one prior to washing. The clean and dry cloths had to be folded to put back on the baby).
Make your own Easter dress gingham was on sale for 47 cents per yard.
Butler-Grimes at 103 E. Monseratte had Easter baskets for five to 98 cents, chocolate Easter Bunny treats from 29 cents to $1; and candy eggs 40 cents per lb.
Frazier’s Radio & TV was selling a Magnavox television and two Hi-Fi speakers for $299.50. (The television came in a mahogany or oak console with legs. Remote controls did not exist).
Sunshine Cleaners at 101 E. Calhoun offered fluff dry for 10 cents per load
Lillian’s Beauty at 506 N. Washington had an Easter special cutting the regular $12.50 price for permanents to $7.50. Lillian Bolander
Looking at the Want Ads classified section of the edition:
Help Wanted: Pecan Lodge Café was looking for a cook for the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. shift.
For Rent: unfurnished two-bedroom house, Venetians [blinds], garage, automatic washer connection, two and a half blocks from school and business section was $55 per month.
Another listing was for an unfurnished apartment “homey, clean, three rooms, ample storage, good location, conveniences” $37 per month at 08 Main.
For Sale: Burned house on Hwy 71. Contact ____ Haynes for price.
Sam Biskin’s residence 311 Bruns, paved street, 1 block from the Southside school, three bedrooms, two baths and a double garage.
Real Estate: J. Roy Trant at 304 S. Washington was offering a house on Muncy Street: “three bedrooms, double garage, oversize corner lot, cyclone fence. Only $500 down (and) $45 per month house payment.
AAA Realty – “Contemporary two bedroom, den, living room, kitchen, one bath, central heat, dishwasher, disposal, patio, carport, on one acre in West Payne Addition $11,750; $800 down payment.
Lost & Found: Lost one pair firemen’s rubber hip boots. Lost night of the Evangelical Church fire. Brand on boots EFD.
Prices seem low, but the average salary for men was $450 to $500 month; women $300 to 350 month.
Unskilled laborers earned 40 to 50 cents per hour.
Regular gasoline was 30 cents per gallon. If filling station owners decided to have a price war, gasoline was as low as 19 cents per gallon.
High school kids could cruise the streets for hours on 50 cents worth gasoline; everyone chipped in 10 cents to ride along. Few students had cars; most of those were clunkers.
