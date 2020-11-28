Louise administrators plan to find out if an extra hour to focus on school work is the remedy students need to boost their grades with a new after school study program.
Louise Junior High Principal Mary Trochta announced at the school board’s October meeting that the junior high and the high school would be implementing a study program called “Power Hour.” The program began on Nov. 3 and has been held every week since.
Power Hour is held three times per week, offering students extra opportunities to complete homework. Students will have access to school resources like class laptops during the session.
“This will give kids a chance to just come in if they still need to use their Chromebook a little, finish up any work,” Trochta said.
The sessions will be a productive environment for students having trouble focusing on their own, Trochta said.
“We all know if we just give them an hour to kind of hang out, they’re going to … attempt to do homework and then they’re not going to do it,” she said.
A faculty member supervises the study session, while volunteers from Louise High School’s peer-mentoring SPARK Plug club are available to tutor students who need extra help. As of the board’s Nov. 16 meeting, high school and middle school students have attended the program.
Buses leave before the Power Hour ends, so if students choose to stay, they will need to plan a ride home.
Campus principals recently reached out to parents of students at risk of failing, suggesting the new program as a way for students to lift their grades.
“Most of (the parents), if they do live in El Campo, are just going to come pick (students) up after the hour,” Trochta said. “They’re completely OK with (the students) coming in to get that extra work or help.”
Power Hour study sessions are held from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at LJH Room 102.
