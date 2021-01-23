A West Loop apartment project returns to City Council Monday with a request to present a new plan.
TriArc Asset 5 LP withdrew a planned development zone request last session after meeting Planning & Zoning Commission resistance in December.
“The developer is requesting permission to reapply for their site plan,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said Friday.
Under city codes, TriArc either needs council permission or must wait six months to submit a new plan on the same land.
TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante could not be reached for comment by presstime.
The initial Creekside Apartment Planned Development requested by TriArc covered 26.15 acres the company owns and they want to build a mix of apartments and townhomes upon on the West Loop at the South Street intersection.
Of the land TriArc owns, 10 acres is already properly zoned for apartments.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Only 26 people will be allowed in council chambers because of social distancing requirements. Those attending must wear a mask.
Those unable to attend can submit their comments to council@cityofelcampo.org by 2 p.m.
Monday to become part of the permanent record.
Other items before Council include:
Amnesty Coming For Paving, Street Assessment Costs? Council will be asked to comment on a proposed effort to collect roughly $250,000 in paving costs owed to the city.
When strip paving takes place on a road, home and business owners on either side are charged one third of the cost for the improvement.
The proposal is to create a one-year interest amnesty period, from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022.
A 2015 interest amnesty period allowed the city to collect $24,002.
No action will be taken at the upcoming session.
Eatery Grades Changing? The City Inspection Department requests tightening the grading system used to determine food establishment cleanliness and health safety.
Eateries receive an A to F rating based on a 10-point scale currently, but staff is recommending that move to a six-point scale.
The 100-point scale works by subtracting noted violations like food contamination, improper holding temperatures, poor personal hygiene and lack of general cleanliness.
“Under the current system, a food establishment can receive 20 violations and still receive a ‘B’ grade,” Planning Director Jai McBride said. “Under the proposed system, the establishment would receive a ‘C’ if 20 violations were discovered.”
S&P Global Rating Expected: Standard and Poors (S&P) released a new credit rating for the City of El Campo Friday after press time.
“This credit rating allows the City to receive more favorable interest rates when issuing debt, resulting in substantial savings of interest,” Sladek said.
S&P rates entities of a scale from AAA to D with anything below BBB being considered speculative. Included in the judgment is the overall state of the economy, management and budget performance.
Previously, El Campo was listed as AA-.
El Campo ISD has an A+ rating with S&P along with the cities of Wharton and Bay City. Rosenberg is listed as AA- and Richmond as AA.
Budget Calendar: The timeline for budget work will be presented starting with departmental talks, running through summer council discussion and into approval in September.
ACTION ITEMS:
Extending the franchise agreement with Wharton County Electrical Cooperative reappears on the council agenda, the second of three readings before a vote is taken on Feb. 22.
Council is expected to fill a Planning & Zoning Commission vacancy created by the resignation of board president Jeff Fuechec in December.
Four people have applied for the post via the city’s website application.
CONSENT AGENDA
An agreement with the Wharton County Office of Elections Administration to conduct the upcoming May balloting tops the consent agenda.
The cost the city pays will depend on how many entities need to put issues before voters or have contested races.
Filing for May positions continues through Friday, Feb. 12 (please see related story).
Renewing Prosperity Bank as the city’s bank depository is also on this portion of the agenda along with approval of recent minutes.
