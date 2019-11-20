City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Daniel Rodriguez Jr., 49, of 1930 Red Cedar Trail in Rosenberg was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 for resisting arrest, search or transport, tampering with evidence, running a stop sign and possession of a controlled substance after police stopped him in the 600 block of North Wharton. Officers seized what appeared to be methamphetamines. Processed, Rodriguez was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted $31,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Alan David Carbajal, 29, of 402-A Mockingbird was arrested at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 for forgery, credit or debit card abuse, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at his home. Officers seized marijuana, fishing reels and counterfeit bills. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Marisa Lynn Rodriguez, 28, of 402 Mockingbird Lane was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 on warrants for credit or debit card abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia in the same incident as Carbajal. Processed, she was transferred to county jail. Once there, she posted $15,100 in bonds and was released Saturday, Nov. 16.
Public intoxication: 1.
City Incidents
Property
A .22-caliber Ruger and 16-gauge Savage Arms shotgun were stolen from the 200 block of Gary Circle sometime between Sept. 14 and Nov. 17. Loss is estimated at $240.
Credit and debit cards as well as cash were reported stolen on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Loss is estimated at $150.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a threat made on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Other
Police are investigating a report of trespass at Zip In Zip Out, 1414 Palacios, between Nov. 16 and 17.
A Nighthawk semi-automatic .45-caliber was recovered by El Campo Police Sunday, Nov. 17.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Fabian Cardoza, 54, of 1415 E. Jackson was booked at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Michael David Drozd Jr., 39, of 200 FM 1160 in Louise was booked at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Avery Christine Moreno, 23, of 4525 FM 2765 was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 for driving while intoxicated and unsafe speed. Processed, she posted $1,100 in bonds and was released the next day.
John Polk III, 19, of 302 E. Strand was booked at 11:34 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 on warrants for assault causing injury and possession of marijuana.
Robert Brink, 76, of 412 S. Lavaca in Louise was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:22 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 for driving while intoxicated and being involved in a hit-and-run. Processed, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Aries Escamilla, 26, of 9445 FM 102 in Glen Flora was booked at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 on a warrant for theft with a previous conviction.
Other
Cruz Saucedo, 32, of 2435 Trenton Road in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 6:02 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 for reckless driving.
Jose Juan Saucedo Jr., 18, of 3826 Kincaid in Houston was arrested by DPS at 6:02 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 on a Harris County for evading arrest.
Jonathan Lee Espinosa, 22, of 206 E. Church was arrested by WCSO at 1:57 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 for evading arrest, no driver’s license and speeding. Processed, he posted $5,800 in bonds and was released the next day.
Marisol Gonzalez, 26, of 513 Lundy was booked at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 on a warrant for criminal trespass. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
