Louise ISD is looking to upgrade it’s career and technology program by offering more certifications starting with welding.
The board discussed a near $28,000 overhaul of the welding department at its July regular meeting. Around $19,900 would purchase equipment needed for certification in welding, and $7,000 would pay for every day use items such as helmets, face shields, gloves, materials and more. The equipment would also be used by ag mechanic students.
Some of the old equipment will remain in use.
“Some of the equipment is still good and functional. This isn’t a total replacement. This is to get the equipment that needs to be purchased to be able to do the kind of welding needed to get certification,” said Superintendent Garth Oliver.
“This is the issue. We could still do just welding with the equipment that we have, but certification is required as part of our rating system – if we don’t have an amount of certifications, we don’t get that higher rating,” he added.
The department needs $19,889.63-worth of equipment to “get it up to speed.”
A focus in the past has been filtering funding into the athletics program followed by the band and what could be put into facilities, Oliver said.
“It’s time to add more to career and technology. We are going to run into a problem if we don’t have enough certifications.”
The district may build their own welding booth set up in the same way as Brazosport College’s welding program, hopefully for thousands of dollars less than hiring a contractor. The booth could include several stands, tables, tool boxes, light, electrical outlets, lead roll ups and holders.
The district was recently awarded a $30,000 grant where an amount of $10,000 each goes toward floral, ag and welding classes. The district has also applied for another grant to put toward career and technology.
Board president Linda Alderson asked that the board be ready to discuss equipment needs, any overlap and bids at its next budget workshop.
