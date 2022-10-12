Beloved fundraiser comes to end

El Campo Assistant Fire Chief Bill Morris makes the VFD’s annual cheese balls for their fundraiser, above.

A tasty El Campo Thanksgiving tradition rolled into the history books with the volunteer fire department auxiliary canceling its annual cheese ball fundraiser.

The hand-rolled, spice-covered blends have been a staple for 36 years with several thousand sold each offering, some shipped around the state and a few across country since the fundraiser started in 1986.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.