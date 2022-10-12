A tasty El Campo Thanksgiving tradition rolled into the history books with the volunteer fire department auxiliary canceling its annual cheese ball fundraiser.
The hand-rolled, spice-covered blends have been a staple for 36 years with several thousand sold each offering, some shipped around the state and a few across country since the fundraiser started in 1986.
For most of those years, auxiliary members, firefighters, retired members and others gathered each year to jam hands down into an assortment of cheeses to kneed and blend, sometimes with a healthy dose of jalapenos before preparing to roll.
Only in recent years was an automatic blender added to ease in the first steps of the task.
Each ball, however, was still hand-shaped before being rolled in a blend of spices and crushed pecans before being wrapped and placed in a small container for delivery or sale.
“It’s a lot of work and we just don’t have the workforce to do it any more,” said Helen Hlavaty one the auxiliary’s founding members.
The auxiliary, a women’s club created in 1982 to support the then all-male volunteer fire department, it was a group of wives giving their time to help raise much needed funds for gear.
It was a time of pumper-run races and family devotion to the cause, but now women serve as firefighters and the membership of the auxiliary has declined.
“It was a very good fundraiser, but with the price of cheese, it has been going up, we just can’t do it,” Hlavaty said.
El Campo Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said, “It is going to be a great loss not only in funding but the tradition, everyone talked about getting their cheese balls during the holidays, it will be missed.”
George was one of the many firefighters who helped make the holiday treats each year.
He’ll miss the team work, the chief said.
Some of the cheese balls may still be out there in assorted freezers, nearing the end of their anticipated shelf lives, treats which may be the last of their kind.
The auxiliary distributed a $30,000 donation to the department on Sept. 28, and it’s unknown if that will be the final one or if the ladies auxiliary will find another effort.
