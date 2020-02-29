With no Democratic challengers, Wharton County’s sheriff, district attorney and tax assessor will be decided Tuesday in the Republican Primary. Nominations for an assortment of other posts from president to county chair will also be determined in the local Republican and Democratic Primaries.
Going into the last day of early voting Friday, more than 4,000 Wharton County residents had already cast ballots with voter turnout approaching 20 percent of the county’s 25,100 registered voters.
“I think it’s a pretty good turnout,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said Thursday.
A total of 3,559 early votes were collected in 2016, the last presidential election year with current balloting well ahead of the pace.
When polls opened Friday morning, 4,039 early votes had been cast with 381 mail ballots returned. Of those, 150 were for the Democratic Primary and 231 for the GOP.
Overall, voter turnout last presidential cycle was 33 percent in Wharton County.
“Everyone should come out to vote,” Richter said. “With the sheriff, DA and tax office, these are open to the whole county. And, voters need to remember, they can vote at any poll. If they live in East Bernard, but work in Wharton, for example, they can vote in Wharton or anywhere else.”
New election machines this year actually print out a hard copy ballot which voters physically cast into a collection system after making electronic selections.
“It was time to get new machines,” Richter said. “These have a paper backup system if there are any questions about the race. With the paper ballot, we could do a couple of recounts if we had to.”
Polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
“I believe it’s going to be very busy, so don’t wait until the last minute,” Richter said, reminding everyone who does come to vote that they must bring a photo ID with them.
All locally challenged races appear on the Republican Primary ballot. They are:
State Representative: Incumbent Phil Stephenson faces challengers Abolaji Tijani Ayobami and Robert Boettcher.
District Attorney: Incumbent Dawn Allison faces John Maher.
Sheriff: Incumbent Shannon Srubar is challenged by Robert Macek Jr.
Tax Assessor-Collector – With the incumbent choosing not to run, it’s an open field with Cindy Hernandez, Sarah Hudgins and Jessica Schulze seeking the office.
Commissioner Precinct 3: Incumbent Steven Goetsch is challenged by Matt Lutringer and Rudy C. Ochoa.
To win the nomination, a candidate must capture 51 percent of the vote. If no candidate does so, a run-off election will be held between the top two vote-getters Tuesday, May 26.
