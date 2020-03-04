City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Megan Danielle Contreras, 27, of 708 S. Washington was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped in the 600 block of South Wharton. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Tyrone Foster Heard, 78, of 506 Dunlap was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped in the 300 block of Alamo. Police seized crack cocaine. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Joseph Paul Rodriquez, 38, of 6814 Garnet Trail Lane in Richmond was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 600 block of North Wharton. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Alan David Carbajal, 29, of 507 Mayfield was arrested at noon Saturday, Feb. 29 on warrants for violating a promise to appear and possession of a restricted smoking material. Processed, he was placed on a payment plan and released Monday.
Ethan Jose Ortiz, 19, of 1610 S. Mechanic was arrested at 2:49 p.m. Sunday, March 1 for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and a Karnes County warrant for failure to appear – evading arrest after being stopped on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Police seized marijuana and Alprazolam. A warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle was also served against him. Processed, Ortiz was transferred to county jail the next day.
James Ryan Peterson, 42, of 600 Texas was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Sunday, March 1 on a Wharton police warrant for burglary of a building along with a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Property
Jaren Tristin Garcia, 18, of 108 E. Correll was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 on warrants for two counts of no valid driver’s license along with single counts of failure to stop and render aid and unsafe speed. Processed, he was held 48 hours and then released.
Audrey Marie Gebara, 38, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 on warrants for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions as well as a warrant for failure to appear – theft. Processed, she was transferred to county jail the next day.
Violence, weapons
Alicia Mae Wilkerson, 22, of 290 W. Alfred was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 on warrants for two counts of no valid driver’s license and failure to appear was well as single counts of family violence, running a stop sign, no insurance, violating a promise to appear, disregarding a traffic controlled device, no driver’s license and a Fort Bend County warrant for failure to appear theft. Processed, she was transferred to county jail the next day.
Christopher Daniel Garcia, 17, of 609 Fahrenthold was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 on warrants for assault causing injury and terroristic threat. Processed, Garcia was transferred to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Foster Anthony Alfred Jr., 24, of 507 N. Washington was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Sunday, March 1 on a warrant for assault causing injury. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Walter Leroy Escamilla, 28, of 413 E. Correll was arrested at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 1 for assault causing injury after police were called to a disturbance in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next morning.
City Incidents
Property
A Chevrolet Tahoe was reported stolen in the 100 block of Marion between Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. The crime was reported Feb. 28.
Burglars struck a vehicle in the 1200 block of Laurel Lane between Feb. 23 and 28. A $100 cellphone was stolen.
Thieves stole an assortment of merchandise including a television from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, between Feb. 27 and 29. Loss nears $300.
A vehicle registration tag was reported stolen in the parking lot of El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59, around midnight Saturday, Feb. 29. Loss is estimated at $100.
A wallet and its contents were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Roth around 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
Violence, weapons
A fight with injuries was reported on the grounds of El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765, around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
A fight was reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, on the morning of Feb. 21.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Deangelo Rashad Lawayne Anderson, 23, of 3131 Hwy. 90 in Weimer was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:03 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 for possession of marijuana.
Christian Marcus Pena, 19, of 907 Marionette was arrested by state troopers at 6:06 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 for possession of marijuana.
Austin Kay Schmidt, 21, of 16140 Post Oak in Plaintersville was arrested by state troopers at 1:11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 for marijuana possession.
Trenton Bradley Hays, 26, of 25426 U.S 59 was booked at 3:30 a.m. Monday, March 2 for possession of marijuana.
Felicity Jade Wright, 20, of 25414 U.S. 59 was booked at 3:30 a.m. Monday, March 2 for marijuana possession.
Property
Aaron Anthony Escamilla, 19, of 810 Empire was booked at 12:13 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 on a warrant for theft with a previous conviction.
Rex William Nave, 39, of 206 Spruce in Louise was booked at 8:38 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 on warrants for four counts of theft with two or more previous convictions and single counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals – torture and theft.
Alicia Mae Wilkerson, 22, of 201 Ripple was booked at 9:09 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 on a Fort Bend County warrant for theft and a local warrant for theft.
