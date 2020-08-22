Local schools are required to follow various coronavirus pandemic safety guidelines that changed the school day this year, but El Campo High School leaders opted to create an all new class schedule designed to promote social distancing.
This year at ECHS, classes were shortened to 35 minutes each and the lunch period begins at 1:15 p.m. During the previous school year, ECHS classes lasted 47 minutes, with lunch breaks falling at 11:28 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.
“Our schedule was created to help with social distancing measures and to help minimize time for close contact,” ECHS Principal Demetric Wells said.
The school day at ECHS begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., just as it did in the 2019-2020 school year. After lunch, however, some students have the option to leave for the day or to remain on campus to complete homework. Lab periods for some classes are also offered during this time.
The 2020-2021 school year started Wednesday for El Campo ISD. The day went well, Wells said.
“Students followed procedures and stayed on task,” he said.
ECHS teachers are using online resources to offer remote learning to the about 450 students who elected to learn at home due to the ongoing pandemic. Although classes are now 12 minutes shorter than last year, these online platforms allow educators to use in-person class time more effectively, according to Wells.
“Our teachers are excited about the opportunity to focus on the essentials and focus on instruction,” Wells said. “We are operating on Google Classroom, which helps with the logistics of the classroom and it minimizes the passing out of assignments.”
Students on free and reduced meal plans will still be able to eat school-provided meals, and bus routes will not change. For students whose parents are unable to pick them up at the new time, they have the option to remain on campus until the official end of the school day at 3:30.
“We just felt it was important to be able to ... help transition our community back to normalcy,” Wells said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.