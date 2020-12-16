A tax abatement request from a solar farm hoping to build southeast of Louise went before the Louise ISD school board Tuesday night, but died for lack of a second.
Space City Solar Ranch, LLC, of Houston filed a Chapter 313 tax abatement application with LISD in September, 2019 for a 906,000 solar panel project between Danevang and Ganado.
A proposed “Space City solar reinvestment zone,” was dropped after the tax relief request was rejected.
If approved, the Space City solar project abatement would have meant $50,000 annually for Louise in PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) funds while the project was being built, for a maximum of $750,000, and a one-time $1.8 million lost revenue payment after the project was built.
Without the tax abatement deal, if the project is built, the school district would then be considered a property rich district under the Chapter 49 state code. Under this law, part of LISD’s tax revenue on the about $190 million project would the state to be distributed to property poor school districts, Superintendent Garth Oliver told the Leader-News Tuesday.
A public hearing on the issue was held before the meeting, where about a dozen community members voiced their opinions against the project. Complaints ranged from agriculture jobs potentially being eliminated to a large company should pay full taxes without an abatement to issue with the solar farms being owned by foreign countries.
LISD Board President Mark Bain was not reachable by press time for comment on the meeting.
Previously, LISD’s school board approved applications from Hecate Energy and SunChase Power, in March and May respectively, for a Chapter 313 ad valorem (property) tax limitation agreement. The two companies’ filed applications with the state comptroller, which were accepted.
In March, 2019, the Hecate application was approved in a 6-1 vote, with former board member Jay Heard dissenting. In May, the SunChase application was approved in a 4-2 vote, with Heard and Board Secretary Amanda Cox dissenting.
Since then, three new board members have joined the school board, replacing former school board President Linda Alderson, former board Vice President Alfred Ochoa Jr. and Heard.
Hecate’s proposed solar farm, dubbed the Ramsey Project, includes 1.8 million solar panels on 4,300 acres of land located southeast of Louise. SunChase’s project, the Louise Solar Project, is smaller than Hecate’s at 1,500 acres south of Louise.
LISD’s value, after abatements, is $260 million. The Hecate and SunChase solar projects are valued at about $570 million combined, so the added tax revenue would lower the district’s Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax for homeowners. The district’s current M&O rate is $1.0547.
The district is in preliminary discussions about a possible bond election. Oliver broached the topic with trustees during his superintendent report Tuesday night, but no discussion or action was taken.
In May, LISD trustees approved a delay in payment amendment to the district’s agreement with Hecate, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district will receive an additional $50,000 pilot payment due to the amendment.
