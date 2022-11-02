As Election Day draws closer, State Representative District 85’s candidates are weighing in on constituents’ concerns and their hopes for Nov. 8.
Republican Stan Kitzman says his constituency has concerns with border safety and local tax burdens while Democratic challenger Larry Baggett says abortion access and school security top concerns for Democratic voters.
“The number one issue remains the border, this only gets more sensitive with time as the counties have to expend more resources as we have people in jails and centers for minors set up. That’s still very much what’s on peoples’ minds,” Kitzman said.
Texas’ legislature and executives have put a lot of focus on the state’s southern border. With Governor Abbott’s Operation Lone Star sending Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies south as part of joint operations, the most recent at the beginning of October in Refugio County. State troopers, including those assigned to the Pierce station, also routinely rotate on the enforcement efforts.
While concerning, it’s a question of womens rights that has roused Democrats and sent them to the polls, Baggett said.
“(People I’ve spoken to are concerned with) this abortion bill. Even starch Republicans, even people that don’t agree with abortion, but to disallow rape and incest was just too far,” Baggett said.
House Bill 1280, “Human Life Protection Act of 2021” came into effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in their Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that the Constitution doesn’t confer a right to abortion.
The bill allows abortion only if the life of the mother is at risk or she is at risk of severe bodily impairment.
Wharton County Republicans have voiced their concerns about their school taxes.
“Everyone thinks we have to do something about the school tax, and that’s everything from ‘getting the state to buy down school taxes’ and even ‘getting rid of property taxes all together’,” Kitzman said.
The tax rate set by each Wharton County school district has decreased on average since at least 2019, with only Wharton ISD increasing its tax rates over that time frame. At the same time, however, homes and businesses have increased in value. This fact means not all homeowners have received a lower bill despite the lowered rates.
School security remains a statewide concern, Bagget siad.
“I have reached out to folks and spoken to them about building legislation to protect schools and keep kids safe. It stays on my mind. Have you noticed how little Uvalde is on the news now? But those kids are still gone and that matters,” Baggett said.
Baggett has previously suggested the approving of the Marshal Plan in Texas schools, a plan calling for school district staff to receive training from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and, if approved by the school board, carry handguns on campus as a line of defense.
Louise ISD already had a Guardian program allowing weapons carry on campus, a program designed as a last line of defense in an active shooting situation. El Campo ISD is exploring establishing a similar program now.
Wharton County has voted Republican for the previous three presidential cycles and between two thirds and three quarters of votes cast were Republican.
That inspires confidence in Kitzman.
“We feel like things are going well, all the indicators we can put together shows that this district is strongly Republican and we think it’s going well for our campaign and we can’t wait for election day,” Kitzman said.
However, Baggett is still eager to run.
“I’m feeling optimistic, honestly. Crazy things have happened in the past few cycles and now I think people are more eager to vote. I’m not running to make a statement, I want to run because I believe in what I’m running on,” Baggett said.
Both men are competing for the newly redistricted District 85, which now covers all of Wharton, Austin, Colorado, Fayette and Waller counties along with part of Fort Bend County.
Early voting continues through Friday, Nov. 4. For more information, see story starting on Page 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.