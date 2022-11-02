Counties’ Voters To Decide New Representative

As Election Day draws closer, State Representative District 85’s candidates are weighing in on constituents’ concerns and their hopes for Nov. 8.

Republican Stan Kitzman says his constituency has concerns with border safety and local tax burdens while Democratic challenger Larry Baggett says abortion access and school security top concerns for Democratic voters.

