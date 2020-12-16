A return to traditional black and white police vehicles was requested by one council member as El Campo leaders approved the purchase of a new cruiser Monday night.
“I think it would be better to follow the example of the highway patrol,” Councilman John Hancock Jr. said, adding, “The highway patrol’s boldly marked vehicle has its merit.”
El Campo Police Department patrol units used to be the traditional black and white used across the country for decades, a design created to be easily recognizable and visible.
The change from the black and white to the solid black unit took place in November 2011 under the leadership of former El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill who told council at the time that it would save about $1,000 per unit. The overall appearance at the time was selected by officers.
Police units are available for purchase in solid black or solid white, current Police Chief Gary Williamson told council. Any variation from that requires the buyer to pay for the additional paint job.
With a new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe that will be purchased costs $55,013 for the unit and full outfitting.
A small additional cost to paint the doors, Hancock said, may be worth it.
Council approved the purchase in a 6-0 vote with Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez not present.
Hancock also questioned the use of dark tinting on police vehicles, pointing out that it made it difficult to see the officer inside.
The tint is to help hide information on computer screens inside the vehicle, Williamson said, as well as to keep it cooler.
“Ghost” print on the side of the vehicle, was not appreciated either, Council said, receiving assurances from Williamson that it will not be used.
No firm decision was made on how the vehicle will look when it goes into service.
The new unit replaces a 2016 Ford with more than 120,000 miles, a lease vehicle which will be returned.
