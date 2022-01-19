The first step in determining whether El Campo will have a new mayor or if the current one will retain office starts today with the opening of at-large candidate filing.
El Campo City Charter changes made following a 2,655 to 884 vote in the COVID-19 delayed November 2020 election established the top vote-getter among at-large candidates as mayor and the second most vote-getter as mayor pro tem.
During the same 2020 election, Chris Barbee, a former El Campo Leader-News publisher, collected the most votes with 1,920 in the five-way race and became the mayor, the first under the new system.
Previously, El Campo City Council decided among themselves who would hold the office.
With 1,826 votes, political newcomer Eugene Bustamante, a retired El Campo volunteer firefighter, collected the mayor pro tem position.
Although he was mayor pro tem at the time of the election, Philip Miller, a former county commissioner and El Campo mayor, finished in third place with 1,647 votes and took no title beyond that of city councilman.
Defeated in the election were former school board president Ralph Novosad with 1,573 votes and former El Campo City Manager Mindi Snyder with 1,345 votes.
Outgoing Mayor Randy Collins had again reached the term limit barrier after 10 consecutive years. In all, Collins served 20 years on council.
May filings will continue through Friday, Feb. 18 with the last day to register to vote being Thursday, April 7.
Early voting starts Monday, April 25 and continues through Tuesday, May 3. Election day will be Saturday, May 3.
