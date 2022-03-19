Fire destroys home Friday, family safe

The flames rolling from an El Campo family’s home were within just a few feet of a propane tank Friday morning as firefighters from three departments raced to help.
The Todd and Alicia Riha family was able to escape unharmed, but the wood-frame house was destroyed. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation as of press time.
Alarms sounded at 9:02 a.m. Friday, summoning El Campo’s firefighting volunteers to 3747 Hwy. 71 South.
“Upon arrival we found a fully involved wood-framed structure fire, access was limited by a single long drive way,” El Campo VFD Chief Jimmy George Jr. said.
“Initially there was an issue with the propane tank that was venting due to heat, firefighters were able to cool the tank to keep it from exploding,” he added, saying, “All firefighters did an outstanding job.”
El Campo called for help from Louise and Danevang VFDs, hitting the house fire from multiple angles while keeping a close eye on the propane tank.
Firefighters reported the blaze under control at 9:27 a.m. and then focused on ensuring all hot spots were doused.
“The origin of the fire was in the utility room where the washer, dryer and freezer was located, the cause is still under investigation,” George said.
In all, 25 firefighters from the three departments battled the blaze using three fire engines as well as three tanker trucks to ensure a steady supply of water.
The fire was too far along, however, for volunteers to do more than douse the flames.
“The house was a total loss,” George said, adding a pickup truck also sustained damage.
The house is owned by Lillian Hundle of Wharton.
