Teacher shortage hitting home

New teachers are a rare commodity in Wharton County, filling positions is getting harder and teachers are leaving districts in search of better pay and benefits.
El Campo ISD posted a middle school science teacher position as recently as Thursday, July 21, and they’re not the only district looking for teachers this close to the beginning of the school year.
East Bernard and Wharton both still have teacher positions listed with their teacher orientations already under way.
“We do still have a science (teacher) role at middle school and a Special Education role as well. We’re seeing a lot of schools have to use people in the process of getting (teachers) certified. We’re likely in a similar position to districts around us. Especially bigger schools (who) are still looking for teachers,” El Campo ISD Assistant Superintendent Alicia Stary said, adding “Five to 10 years ago this wasn’t a problem. In the past five years, the number of students going into the profession has gone down and that’s caused us to have to hire later in the year.”
The issues driving teachers away from the profession are well-understood problems facing educators for years.
“It has come down to teachers having so much put on their plate. The core classes do get a little over populated and we have to deal with students that don’t face consequences for their [actions] ... all of this plus long hours and low pay have contributed to the teacher shortage,” former El Campo theatre teacher Carl Woodworth said.
“Some of this has to do with salary and, I think, some has just to do with the demands from the state. The workload burns people out and they choose a different profession,” Stary said.
Overcrowded classrooms and fewer teachers could mean the loss of individual school districts as administrators struggle to fill necessary roles.
“I can speak from my experience last year working at an understaffed district there are more kids per teacher, they have more to do (and) with less time to plan and prep,” Louise ISD principal and former El Campo ISD teacher Katrese Skinner said.
Texas is having to compensate for a stagnation of candidates entering the teaching field.
About 10 percent of Texas teachers in a given year do not continue teaching the following year. With Texas employing around 370,000 teachers in 2021-22, trends predicted that around 37,000 teachers would be lost. Instead, according to the Texas Education Agency, around 43,000 teachers or 11.5 percent were lost, a difference of nearly 6,000 extra teaching roles to be filled.
For the first time since at least 2007-08, the total pool of teachers basically stopped growing, with fewer than 150 new teachers entering the profession state wide from the 2020-21 school year to the 2021-22 school year, according to the Texas Education Agency.
Combating falling teacher numbers might take a concerted effort to bolster. “Maybe it’ll force us into rethinking how public education looks ... There might be positive effects, schools growing their own educators or scholarships that help people get certified. It’s important for schools to tap into their resources like (Texas Association of Future Educators), helping students become teachers and inspiring interest (in becoming educators.),” Skinner said.
Campuses are taking action at attracting new candidates, El Campo ISD increased new teacher base pay for the 2022-23 school year from $47,800 to $51,000 as a draw for candidates. Other districts are offering non-standard hours to pull in talent.
“In rural schools ... it’s difficult to attract high quality teachers, or teachers at all. Some schools are moving to a four day model because they needed to attract more teachers,” Skinner said.
