Teacher shortage hitting home

New teachers are a rare commodity in Wharton County, filling positions is getting harder and teachers are leaving districts in search of better pay and benefits.

New teachers are a rare commodity in Wharton County, filling positions is getting harder and teachers are leaving districts in search of better pay and benefits.

El Campo ISD posted a middle school science teacher position as recently as Thursday, July 21, and they’re not the only district looking for teachers this close to the beginning of the school year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.