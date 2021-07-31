A Wharton County drainage presentation was made during a Monday Commissioners Court meeting with many of the projects centered on making improvements to water flow to prevent flooding from recent major weather events.
It was Engineer Eric Scheibe’s first drainage presentation to the Commissioners Court since 2015, which was three years after the drainage department was created. Judge Phillip Spenrath asked Scheibe this month to update elected officials and the community on various projects.
“We have so many projects and grants going on right now,” Spenrath said. “I hear (county leaders) ask about various grants, and it could be confusing. (I’ve) twisted what we’re doing where we’re doing it, too.”
Scheibe’s presentation wasn’t detailed, but rather provided an overall glimpse on where drainage projects are and possible ones.
Some of the construction projects that total $3.1 million were classified under “funds assessment” in the drainage presentation.
They include:
• FM 1161 regional ponds at US 59 (construction 100 percent funded by the Texas Department of Transportation);
• Bear Bottom outfall (pipe material $75,000 paid for in previous budget);
• Pecan Valley Phase 2 ($2.2 million – source unknown);
• Lake Nett project ($745,000 over original estimate);
• CR 133 ($143,000 over original estimate);
• CR 130 ($30,000 over originate estimate);
• Blue Creek channel widening project ($5.5 million);
• Peach Creek channel widening project (cost unknown);
• And the Tres Palacios channel widening project (100 percent funded by the Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation).
Scheibe also presented possible construction projects, including an El Lobo levee, a CR 111 diversion channel, Tres Palacios channel widening (CDBG-MIT funded), Blue Creek channel widening, Peach Creek channel widening and Jarvis Creek clearing, particularly near Arbuckle Reservoir.
In 2011, a 10-year plan was introduced to the community by the Commissioners Court. In 2008, the county had come out with a drainage master plan, and it was aimed to provide maintenance activity as it unfolded in the next 10 years (2021). The approach for channel maintenance activities to 346 miles of stream was to cut thick overgrown grass with mowers, clear out trees and lay back slide slopes.
Scheibe said commissioners from each of the four precincts used money allocated for a drainage department, which was created in 2012.
Funding to create the department was carved out of each of the four precincts’ road and bridge budget.
“There were certain goals those first years, but there were delays in hiring of people,” Scheibe said. “The first four years they were limping along, and there was not as much progress as there has been the past five years.”
He admitted the drainage department and Wharton County “might be four, five years behind schedule.”
The department’s director, Rusty Graves, was also in attendance. One of the obstacles the county and drainage department is experiencing is easements, or lack thereof.
They lauded the residents of Lake Nett who are working with the county to make improvements to their neighborhood resulting from major rain in the summer of 2019. Other homeowners in various parts of the county are not signing off on easements as quickly for drainage work improvements. Scheibe and Graves didn’t provide names.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.