After twenty years of making due, Louise ISD has the chance of revamping their bus barn, clearing out a structure that’s breaking down and could pose a safety hazard.
Rebuilding the barn was a top priority for district officials, being one of the central focuses while the district was asking for a bond early in 2022.
LISD officials have called the special session for 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the LISD Elementary Administration Office, 408 Second St. to decide whether or not the district plans to move forward with the project with funding received and ear marked from the Hecate solar project.
Some school officials are approaching the barn as insurance for district equipment and as a safety concern for employees that work in the structure.
“We have all that investment, the buses, vans, tractors and trailers, sitting out in the elements,” Oliver said, adding “From the time I’ve been in here, there’s something in my throat, how safe can it be to work in there.”
Officials say the structure routinely floods and damages any tools or items left below the water line as well as the structure’s wooden supports rotting.
The barn’s walls have been eaten through by termites and segments of the front wall no longer connect to the building’s foundation and hang loose.
Trustees are being presented with the single $3.291 million bid from BLS construction in El Campo to build the new barn.
“We originally started with the idea we were going to erect a little pole barn and put covers over everything and we found out through a whole lot of red tape that we couldn’t do that. So, because it’s a school we’ve got to go through all the appropriate drawings and engineers. We’ve already spent quite a bit of money on architecture, the drawings, plans and preparations. The bus barn went out to bid so BLS is awarded the contract with that,” Oliver said at the regular board meeting.
The district, after receiving dollars from the Hecate Ramsey Solar farm, was planning on spending those dollars on the structure.
“The revenue loss payment from Hecate Ramsey Solar ... was $1.956 million, so that money is earmarked for the transportation facility,” Oliver said, adding the district is planning on using the second round revenue loss payments, amounting to around $1.4 million, to finish the project.
LISD accepted the first payment from Hecate this month and the next payment is scheduled for next year around the same time.
Plans were drawn up for the facility in April of 2022 before LISD’s bond election failed in May of that same year.
“The board said if we can get the bond, great. Otherwise, use the solar farm money,” Oliver said.
