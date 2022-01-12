“A property so damaged that it’s no longer good for anything,” Kevin Thompson, El Campo’s Public Works director, said defining blight for El Campo’s city council Monday evening.
Thompson will be the new face of the city’s near half-decade fight on blight, City Manager Courtney Sladek announced, working in a supervisor capacity with the city’s code enforcement.
Since the city’s blight war started in 2018, staff reports 21 successes stories from the 67 original problems. However, a number of properties still remain.
The process starts with notifying property holders, which is one reason, the fight has not been won and is still ongoing, Thompson said. Of the properties with outstanding issues, 29 were grandfathered in before city codes were written.
“Time is not on our side,” Thompson said. “They will not get better on their own.”
What was suggested to council was a Blight Committee, an increase of the city’s demolition budget, which currently stands at $10,000, and a focus on small areas. Accountability and tracking and a vacant building registry are also possible. Community cleanup days, akin to Louise’s, was favored by council members Philip Miller and Gloria Harris.
While there was some enthusiasm for Thompson’s plan, Councilman John Hancock Jr, encouraged council to follow through.
“We get started on it (blight clean up) and it drifts away,” Hancock said. “Forget about the past and go forward on enforcing this.”
Sladek added there will be monthly updates on progress for council.
While not exactly blight, Councilwoman Anisa Longoria asked about the frequency of mowing ditches, wanting to know why so many have looked un-cut.
“If we’re not doing our part (on city ditches) how can we expect our citizens to,” Longoria said.
Thompson responded with how unseasonably wet last year was, making it hard to keep up with the grass.
Another concern remains the current trash contract.
“The whole city of El Campo is junkie,” Gloria Harris said.
Harris shared a story of the trashmen only picking up a certain amount of trash bags and leaving others behind, adding to the city’s overall blight. At number of houses and streets, full of leaves and debris, waiting for the trashmen to pick them up, add to the problem, she said.
Hancock added, it might be time to renegotiate their current contract.
“I do think our staff is moving in the right direction,” Barbee said closing the workshop.
