Even as Texas’ mental health infrastructure lags behind national averages, Wharton County’s access and infrastructure sits in the top half of the state in terms of how their practitioners are caring for their citizens.

Texas is currently ranked as the worst state for mental health accessibility as reported by Mental Health America. A chronic shortage of mental health professionals in the state is exacerbating an already stretched system, with many rural communities especially struggling. However, Wharton County is holding its own against other counties.

