Pipe break shuts down El Campo pool

City employee Dustin Flores holds the Aquatic Center’s wall open for Corey Granados to examine the busted pipe in the Aquatic Center’s wall that feeds the women’s showers on Tuesday.

El Campo residents looking to swim will have to wait as the Christmas cold snap has closed the Aquatic Center until further notice.

The freezing weather burst a pair of pipes in the structure, a small spigot and the inflow pipe to the women’s showers.

