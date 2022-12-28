Pipe break shuts down El Campo pool

El Campo residents looking to swim will have to wait as the Christmas cold snap has closed the Aquatic Center until further notice.
The freezing weather burst a pair of pipes in the structure, a small spigot and the inflow pipe to the women’s showers.
“I came in yesterday and turned on the water and that was when I noticed. We had turned off the water and drained the pipes to prevent this because we had this happen last year,” Aquatic Center Manager Stephen Nadolski said.
The aging structure’s thin metal walls seem to have been a source of the problem.
“There’s just no insulation in these walls, it’s just the foam around the pipes and that’s original to the building,” Nadolski said, adding “that side of the Aquatic Center (facing Webb Street) doesn’t get any sun to warm it up, so it just stayed cold and they just froze over.”
Management faced multiple breaks last year and is hopeful this closure will be just as short.
“(Fixing the breaks) took about a week last year. We don’t have a timetable yet, now it’s just waiting on the plumber,” Nadolski said.
The center was set to host the 12th District Swimming Championship in January, and officials are confident that should still be possible.
“We will definitely be operating by the 13th (of January). None of the water in the pool was affected, it was just the inflow of water,” Nadolski said.
Keeping the power on was a central focus and power company officials were able to keep most glowing with outages for Wharton County Electric Cooperative and AEP-Texas limited to areas with broken tree limbs.
“Overall, we feel like WCEC’s system faired well over the long holiday weekend. We had approximately 24 actual outages affecting 526 members. The largest number of members without power at any given time was 395 for two hours, 36 minutes. The longest outage lasted four hours, 32 minutes for 45 members. Both were caused by tree limbs falling and breaking our lines,” WCEC Spokesperson Shelly Schultz said.
WCEC staff prepared for this winter’s challenges, and those preparations paid dividends.
“Wind, broken wire, and overloaded transformers were the three main outage causes – all of these were expected with the wind gusts and extreme cold that we had Thursday and Friday. Our crews stayed very busy as most of the outages were scattered across our service territory. We had quite a few false calls as well,” Schultz said.
AEP outage numbers were not available at press time.
