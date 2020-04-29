An El Campo man faces a murder charge after a family argument on Alice Street turned deadly Monday morning.
Police found 40-year-old Adam Saenz of 1231 Alice lying in his front yard around 3:20 a.m. Monday after being dispatched to a shooting there. “EMS worked on him, but could not revive him,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said Monday afternoon. “He was dead on the scene.”
Saenz reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. No one else was harmed during the argument between Saenz, his alleged killer and one other person who is not a suspect in the crime.
Near the intersection of Alice and Palacios Streets, police arriving on the scene took 24-year-old Aaron Martinez, also of 1231 Alice, into custody on a single count of murder. The 9 mm semi-automatic pistol that police believe was used in the crime was recovered during the arrest. No other weapons were recovered from the scene.
Martinez was taken into the El Campo police headquarters for questioning. Stanphill would not comment on whether the suspect confessed to the crime.
Saenz’ body was transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
The case, Stanphill said, is one of family violence, adding the two men had reportedly been drinking late the night before or earlier that morning.
Martinez and Saenz are related to one another via one of their spouses.
For the El Campo PD, the case was a quick solve, but one that involved a lot of work, Stanphill said.
“The whole CID (Criminal Investigations Division) team, all the investigators, they all worked on it. Sgt. Jennifer Mican is the lead detective, but they all rolled out early in the morning and they stayed on it until it was taken care of.”
Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies and Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison assisted at the scene of the crime as well.
Processed, Martinez was transported to the Wharton County Jail. As of presstime Tuesday, he was held in lieu of $300,000 bond.
The case is the second murder in El Campo this year.
A shooting just before an arson fire at 201 Olive on Jan. 31 claimed the life of 23-year-old Keyshun Demetric Riggins who lived in the home.
His alleged killer, 26-year-old Shaquille Montgomery of Edna was arrested three days later after a brief standoff with police in his hometown.
