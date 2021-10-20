The 200 brush piles noted in an Oct. 1 survey are still on El Campo roadsides, and the city isn’t sure how to get them collected.
They should have been collected before Waste Connections finished their final run on Sept. 30, officials say.
With the transition from Waste Connections to Texas Disposal Systems, brush pick up changed from mechanical claws to human hands.
TDS expects brush to be cut into no more than four-foot lengths and tied in bundles weighing no more than 40 pounds.
“It’s crazy,” Resident Judy Calais said of her brush woes. “It’s been here over a month ... Can’t they give us a grace period? Do it once and then say, ‘That’s it.’”
The contract calls for citizens to get three cubic yards (about a pickup truck full) collected for free each month.
“The question is if Waste Connections is willing to rectify the situation,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News Monday.
Everything else is going to cost something – either the citizen directly or indirectly via a bill paid by the city of El Campo.
TDS has estimated it will cost about $30,000 to send their crews through, hand gather it and get it off lawns.
Public Works reportedly does not have the equipment to simply do the job in house.
The city holds one proverbial “hole card” in the deal, however. “The city still has an outstanding check to Waste Connections,” Sladek said.
El Campo bills utility customers for service already provided rather than expected.
The September check to Waste Connections tallied $140,029. The October amount due is still being finalized.
“We have not written that last check,” Sladek said.
A precise amount is not yet available – trash fees vary slightly based on number of active accounts – but the pending check would be close in value.
“We’re still working with Waste Connections,” Sladek said. “I don’t have an answer (yet).”
The piles can’t simply be ignored and left for rot, either by the city or the general public. Ultimately, it could become a code enforcement issue.
“It’s something we would have to look at on a case-by-case basis,” Sladek said.
A resident of South El Campo where homeowners and renters mowing their own yards is far more common than a yard service, Calais said it isn’t as simple as making a call and hiring someone to collect it.
“It’s more than a pickup truck (load in her yard) ... We do our own yards ... I can’t afford $150 to have someone come pick it up. A lot of people can’t,” she said.
The decision on how to deal with brush may ultimately go before city council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.