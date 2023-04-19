With one vehicle totaled and another damaged when two Wharton County Sheriff’s Office vehicles collided March 21, Sheriff Shannon Srubar found himself going before the commissioners court last week asking for a replacement.

Commissioners (with Doug Mathews absent) voted to accept a $11,300 insurance settlement for the totaled 2018 Ford Explorer and granted Srubar permission to purchase a replacement vehicle for under $50,000, with an additional $10,000 to outfit it with law enforcement equipment. Some of that money will come from the insurance settlement and the rest from the sheriff’s office budget.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.