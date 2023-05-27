Property tax relief might be coming to Texans sooner rather than later in the form of another increase on the Homeowner’s Exemption.

Texas Senate Bill, SB 3, would, among other provisions, increase the Homestead Exemption from $40,000 to $70,000 as well as an additional $30,000 exemption for homeowners that are either disabled or over 65.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.