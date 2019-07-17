A former Louise High School coach will spend the next 15 years behind prison bars, punishment for videotaping teen girls in a campus restroom and posting the images to the Internet.
The sentence was handed down by 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp Monday against Thomas Clay Hosman, 47, of 407 Prairie Ave. in Eagle Lake.
Hosman pleaded guilty to two counts of improper relationship with a child and six counts of invasive visual recording.
The images were captured around March 1, 2017 shortly before Hosman was dismissed from his job as a social studies teacher at Louise Junior High School. A four-year veteran teacher, Hosman had coached track, volleyball and cross country running while working for the district.
His victims were girls between the ages of 14 and 16.
“If the defendant had proceeded to trial, he faced a range of punishment from probation with no jail time, to a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said, “so 15 years, we’re very satisfied with that.”
Although prisoners can become eligible for parole, in this case, Allison said, “With the amount of charges and type of charges, I think it unlikely.”
Monday’s sentencing came following Hosman’s July 1 guilty plea before the court.
Additional charges are still pending against Hosman in Colorado County including 10 counts of promoting child pornography and three counts of invasive visual recordings.
Hosman’s crimes were uncovered in March 2017 while he was still working for Louise ISD. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted Colorado County law enforcement that Hosman had been uploading and sharing images of partially dressed, underage girls over the Internet.
He was first arrested March 31, 2017 by Colorado County authorities working with other agencies to determine he “had secretly recorded some of those videos inside the Louise school girl’s locker room,” Allison said. Wharton County charges followed.
Monday’s sentencing hearing included statements from victims and their families.
One of the mothers, the DA said, told Hoseman “tearfully. ‘I’m not going to let you destroy the rest of my life, because I’m stronger than you ... I might hate you, but I do forgive you. Not because you deserve it, but because I know that is what God would want me to do. But just because I’ve forgiven you doesn’t mean that it’s forgotten.’”
ADA Bryan Honeycutt prosecuted the case while Hosman’s attorneys came from the Manske & Manske Law firm of El Campo.
In addition to Wharton and Colorado counties and the National Center for Missing Children, investigators assisting in the case included the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Eagle Lake Police Department, the Wharton County Crisis Center and Child Advocacy Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.