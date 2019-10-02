Concerns about how the City of Wharton’s levee project would affect county residents dominated the conversation at a Wharton chamber event last week.
A small group at a downtown coffee shop last Thursday listened to Joan Andel, Wharton’s finance director, who provided information about the federally-funded flood reduction project.
The city has received “95 percent of entries for the levee’s first phase,” she said, referring to the acquisition and relocation process. Surveys of entire properties, not just portions of residences, are being done right now through next spring.
Phase 1 of the planned five-year project is set to begin in July 2020 focusing on the area between U.S. 59 and Wharton’s West End.
Phase 2 (between Business 59 and FM 102) is in the design stages right now. It and a planned Phase 3, Andel said, would likely be affected if another major rain event happened here.
It’s too early to predict what will happen two to three years into the future, she said.
Since 2015, Wharton and the surrounding area have experienced four floods. The last one occurred June 5 when 11 inches of rain fell. In the Burr area, it was 15 inches, and Lane City 17 inches.
“It’s a massive project and it’s wonderful for the city. There is more flood protection,” Andel said. “It’s been a long time coming. It started out 20 years ago in the design phase and in 2018 we were just blessed the federal government threw us in as part of a project that we were included in with the city of Austin.”
Once the levee is complete, the city of Wharton will be tasked with maintaining it, she said.
County concerns
The $73.2 million levee project focuses on the City of Wharton, but those living outside those limits have expressed concerns.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath announced last week that the Corps of Engineers would be speaking to the court next month and that the public was invited.
It’s the reason Wharton County Emergency Management Assistant Coordinator Debbie Cenko was present at the business breakfast, and it’s the reason Andel said the opinions of those who live in and outside of the city are valid.
Andel has heard drainage concerns that already existed in Glen Flora, Egypt and areas like Caney Creek, Baughman Slough, years before the corps announced the levee project.
The concern is more real now because of what a levee would do to impede water flow.
One attendee who lives out toward FM 102 said based on how the map shows the levee being constructed in Phase 2 up the Colorado River, it would adversely affect Glen Flora and the flow of water along Caney Creek.
“This levee (Phase 2) won’t protect the city. Not if you see what I saw and how the water flowed during Hurricane Harvey,” the resident said.
