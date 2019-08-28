A previous intoxication manslaughter conviction will come into consideration as the felony case against an alleged El Campo drunken driver proceeds in court.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a single count indictment against Adam Catete, 43, of 112 W. Fifth following August deliberations for driving while intoxicated with a previous intoxication manslaughter on June 18. The indictment also notes that he was found guilty of intoxication assault on May 9, 2017.
Catete’s history of issues behind the wheel actually start 14 years ago when, driving drunk, he ran over and killed his brother.
The most recent charge also involves an alleged drunken crash although in that case there were no injuries.
“Catete was at fault,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said about the two-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Lilly.
Legally drunk on Dec. 16, 2006, Catete ran over his brother, Pablo Catete Jr., who was standing on CR 362 shortly before midnight, just off FM 441.
It is unknown why the man was standing in the roadway when he was struck by the 1989 GMC Suburban driven by Adam Catete.
Catete was sentenced to five years probation on July 11, 2006 and was ordered to pay $5,237 restitution.
In April 2017, Catete pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated with a previous intoxication manslaughter conviction as a result of an October 2015 crime. He was given 10 years probation in that case.
In June 2017, that probation was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in prison.
