With one dead brother, three drunken driving arrests and 14 years after his first offense, an El Campo man is prison bound again for DWI following a court hearing last week.
Adam Catete, 45, of 12017 FM 1160 was booked into the Wharton County Jail at 12:25 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, beginning a two-year sentence for DWI with a previous intoxication manslaughter conviction.
“We would have liked more, but you can’t do a jury trial right now,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said Friday.
The guilty verdict brought about by a plea bargain agreement stems from a June 18, 2019 DWI arrest, a misdemeanor enhanced to a felony by the previous intoxication manslaughter conviction.
“This is technically only his second DWI,” Allison said.
DWIs in Texas follow a three-strike rule with the first two convictions being misdemeanors and the third a felony.
Catete’s history of drunken driving starts 14 years ago when, driving drunk, he ran over and killed his brother on Dec. 16, 2006. It is unknown why Pablo Catete Jr. was standing in the roadway on CR 362 shortly after midnight when he was struck by a 1989 GMC Suburban driven by Adam Catete.
Catete was sentenced to five years probation on July 11, 2006 and was ordered to pay $5,237 restitution in that case.
In April 2017, Catete pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated with a previous intoxication manslaughter conviction as a result of an October 2015 crime. He was given 10 years probation in that case.
In June 2017, that probation was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in prison.
The most recent charge also involves a drunken crash: a two-vehicle collision in the 1200 block of Lilly with no injuries.
