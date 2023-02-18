Irrigation Irritation

Agricultural producers dependent on the Colorado River water might not have access to it this season.

The Lower Colorado River Authority’s water plan requires a total combined storage of at least 1.1 million acre-feet in Lakes Travis and Buchanan by March 1 before interruptible water can be released to agricultural producers in Wharton, Colorado and Matagorda counties. Combined, the lakes are holding 1.04 million acre-feet of water, or about half of their total storage volume as of the Feb. 16 report from LCRA.

