Agricultural producers dependent on the Colorado River water might not have access to it this season.
The Lower Colorado River Authority’s water plan requires a total combined storage of at least 1.1 million acre-feet in Lakes Travis and Buchanan by March 1 before interruptible water can be released to agricultural producers in Wharton, Colorado and Matagorda counties. Combined, the lakes are holding 1.04 million acre-feet of water, or about half of their total storage volume as of the Feb. 16 report from LCRA.
“While a final determination is almost two weeks away - based on current conditions, it appears unlikely that water from the Highland Lakes will be available for LCRA interruptible customers in the Gulf Coast, Lakeside and Pierce Ranch agricultural operations in Colorado, Wharton and Matagorda counties this year,” said John Hofmann, LCRA executive vice president of water. “But as the severe drought is continuing and there is little rain in the forecast, it appears likely there will be no water from the lakes for interruptible customers for the first growing season under the provisions in the state-approved Water Management Plan.”
As per the LCRA’s water management plan, if no water is available for the first growing season, it will also be unavailable for the second growing season.
Water will still be available in the form of ground wells, although this is likely year on the heavy side of normal demand for the groundwater table and higher costs still prove vexing for growers.
“We may see a bigger demand in those areas (supplied by the LCRA). Our biggest demand from that area previously was in 2014. We saw probably 40 foot of draw-down in that area, but that’s not too abnormal. We see anywhere from 30-40 feet of draw-down a year,” Coastal Bend Groundwater Conservation District General Manager Neil Hudgins said.
“Costs are also up so depending on what they’re using to pump their wells it could get expensive. The LCRA might be cheaper for water, but if that’s not available then it’ll be more expensive, if they don’t go the insurance route.”
The CBGCD issues permits for water for producers that need groundwater, for two crops producers can draw 4.25 acre-feet per acre of water and 3 acre-feet per acre for a single crop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.