City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Rebecca Elizabeth Martin, 19, of 3314 Junior College Blvd. in Wharton was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 for possession of marijuana after officers stopped her on East Jackson for not wearing a seat belt. Processed, Martin was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Angelica Maria Ramirez, 33, of 412 E. Caney in Wharton was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for misdemeanor theft, violating a promise to appear and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation – attempted possession of a controlled substance. Ramirez was in the same vehicle as Martin. Officers seized pipes, rolling papers and more. Processed, she was taken to county jail the next day.
April Nicole Mendoza, 30, 1202 Business was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 for public intoxication and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for bond forfeiture – possession of a controlled substance by officers dispatched to the report of a drunk woman in the 700 block of North Mechanic. Processed, she was shipped to county jail.
Property
Patrick Adam Escamilla, 28, of 207 W. Alfred was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 in the same incident as Martin and Ramirez. Officers served a Fort Bend County warrant for theft against him along with local warrants for two counts of violating a promise to appear as well as single counts of theft and failure to appear. Processed, he went to county jail. Once there, he posted a $7,500 bond and was released Feb. 8.
Violence, weapons
Pedro Vasquez III, 33, of 3200 E. Jackson was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 on warrants for expired vehicle tag, no insurance, failure to appear and assault by contact. He was processed locally.
City Incidents
Property
A $2,100 computer was stolen from an elderly person sometime between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. The report was made directly at the police station.
A $200 set of airpods were stolen on the grounds of Rice Farmers Coop, 106 Market, on Feb. 2.
Walmart officials reported three incidents of shoplifting between Feb. 4 and 8. Smart vinyl products were among more than $200 in items taken Feb. 4. Paint and less than $100 in assorted moisturizers were stolen on Feb. 7. Then, on Feb. 8, a $65 pair of boots were stolen.
Burglars stole a $350 wallet and its contents from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Meadow Creek between 3 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 and 6:46 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
Another vehicle in the 1200 block of Meadow Creek was burglarized around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7. A wallet and its contents were stolen there as well. Loss exceeded $100.
Vandals targeted two vehicles parked at Snap Fitness, 2209 West Loop, between 1 and 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7. Two windows were broken on a Ford Expedition. A Mac Pro 15 was stolen as well as a wallet and its contents from that vehicle. The back window was broken on a Hyundai. Total loss nears $4,000.
Vandals did an estimated $2,500 in damage with paint in the 1500 block of Bravo around 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
A thief walked on a $36 bar tab at Greek Brothers Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic, around 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
A $750 set of reading glasses were stolen along with a lunch bag and cutting tools from a vehicle parked at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. Loss exceeds $1,000.
Violence, weapons
A fight with injuries was reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, between noon and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Family violence was reported in the 900 block of East Calhoun around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. Injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.