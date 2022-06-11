Burglars continue to target unlocked vehicles loaded with high dollar items as El Campo City Council searches for ways to help police battle the crime wave.
Police Chief Gary Williamson will appear before council at its upcoming 6 p.m. Monday session to present his thoughts on the matter.
Seven vehicle and five building burglaries have been reported in the newspaper in the last three weeks based on reports filed with the El Campo Police Department, still more may have taken place and gone unreported to police.
In response, District 3 Councilman David Hodges suggested a night time hoodie ban in the summer last session, a move that, like the already existing teen curfew, would allow police to stop and question suspicious people.
Although home security cameras are common now, several burglaries captured in video show only hooded figures.
It was intended only as a way to help deter crime, Hodges told the Leader-News.
On social media, however, a group has taken offense, calling the proposed ban an infringement of civil liberties.
Monday the issue goes before council. “We can all make suggestions in order to slow these crimes. That does not mean that we are trying to take away the rights of our citizens. This agenda item is not just for the safety of citizens because of the stolen guns, but I am afraid the one of these thieves could be shot by a home owner as well,” Hodges said.
Police continue to urge residents to take their valuables with them when leaving their vehicles and to always lock them.
Auto burglars typically target a street, checking for unlocked doors and valuables in clear view.
The City of El Campo allows for public comment at its sessions. Those wanting to make comment need to fill out a comment card upon arrival and must be recognized by the mayor to participate.
Comments on non agenda items are heard at the beginning of the meeting. Those on agenda issues are heard as that item is introduced and before council begins its discussions.
All citizen comments are limited to three minutes each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.