Zombie Roads arise one more, El Campo Public Works Director Kevin Thompson says, although perhaps his new moniker should be Dr. Frankenstein.
A portion of Hutchins Lane on the El Campo’s northwest side is the latest returned from the dead drive resurrected in a process officially referred to as road reclamation, which in Gov Speak is double plus good.
Thompson and his Street Department crews rove roadways rather than grave yards, and their version of a fresh one is recent damage.
“Hutchins (Lane) was hit hard by heavy traffic over the recent years causing base and curb failure,” Thompson said.
Roughly 305-feet of a 620-foot block had died (or failed if you prefer to step away from the analogy) with the murderer (root cause of the damage) “suspected to be heavy garbage trucks driving directly beside the curb (double plus bad if you would like to continue mixing your analogies),” Thompson said. “The rest of the road is still in good shape and (has) no issues.”
Bringing the surface back to life doesn’t take plague pent of brain eating or the harnessed power of lightning. Instead Thompson uses a nifty dump truck sized scalpel known as an Asphalt Zipper.
“This is the best thing about our reclamation program. We can surgically reclaim sections of failing roadway without tearing up an entire block with minimal impact to local traffic. It can be safely driven on immediately,” Thompson said.
The resurrection takes one day although like Frankenstein’s monster or a stumbling zombie, the roadway needs a serious face lift too.
“There were some curb replacements sections (on Hutchins Lane),” Thompson said. “After curing and finishing a total of 36 hours of actual boots on the ground (were needed) to complete.”
The street gobbling Zipper has saved the city and its residents a double plus good excess of $1 million plus, according to municipal estimates.
A $271,015 purchase made in 2019, the metal Zipper can be sent out to “eat” a roads by the section, block or mile and then spit it back out.
The process allows the same material to then be recompacted and used multiple times.
Prior to the Zipper’s purchase, contractors had been charging the city $35-45 per square yard for what the Zipper can do for $8.12 per square yard, according to a July 2021 report to the El Campo City Council.
The Zipper has been used to transform the walking trail at Friendship Park on North Wharton Street an ankle-turning hazard with gaps and ridges torn by weather and age to a wider and smooth surface.
“We’re turning our sights on the Willie Bell Park parking lot next,” Thompson said.
The 720 W. Second park that keeps the memory of El Campo’s baseball Negro League World Series stand out alive has largely dirt and gravel parking lot which was killed by use and weather a long time ago.
The work, Thompson said, is “a long time coming. And then we’ll go back to our list and budget to see where we go next.”
