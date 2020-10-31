A Houston-area developer’s plan for a 400-unit luxury apartment complex on the West Loop was presented to the El Campo City Council in a workshop Monday night.
TriArc Asset 5 hopes rent will run between $900 and $1,200 in the 26.15-acre development site near the South Street intersection.
“It’s been quite a long way coming,” TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante told council of the project that’s been in development for about four years.
He later told the Leader-News, “we specifically chose this location because of its proximity to the park, restaurants, movie theater, bowling alley and shopping centers as well as its access to U.S. 59.”
TriArc is seeking to create a Planned Development, effectively unifying the varying zoning on its targeted area stretching from West Loop frontage to abutting the Tres Palacios creek.
Phase 1 of the Creekside project calls for 206 units including 72 one-bedroom, one-bath apartments, 96 two-bedroom, two-bath units and 38 rental townhomes of varying sizes, two to three stories tall. The townhomes will include individual backyards and parking.
None, Bramante said will be subsidized.
“We do need some houses in El Campo. We need something, but most of what’s coming in is federally subsidized,” Councilwoman Gloria Harris said. “We don’t have nothing available. That’s why we have teachers, good teachers, that won’t come to El Campo.”
El Campo contractor William Key questioned whether the developers knew the ramifications of removing two to three acres of trees on the targeted site.
Key plans to develop a 26-acre housing project on the opposite side of the Tres Palacios.
“I’m a contractor. I’m not in disagreement with development,” he said.
Developer Steve Cooper, also of El Campo, questioned the effect of three-story housing units in that area.
“I’m in full agreement that we need housing. I don’t oppose anything they are trying to do. I just think it’s in the wrong spot,” Cooper said.
His Emerald Estates development as well as a site for additional houses is on the opposite side of the creek.
“It’s definitely going to lower my values,” he said.
The units will be set back 150 feet from the centerline of the Tres Palacios, Bramante said.
“Just inside of our 75 feet, we are planting a 10-15 foot strip of trees and local plants along with a walking trail to provide our residents privacy from the outside world, he said.
Cooper then expressed concern over the impact 400 units would have on current rental housing in the city.
“Competition is a good thing,” Bramante said, adding it could “force them to be renovated. Properties here are not being taken care of.”
The controlled-access Creekside Planned Development includes volleyball courts, beachfront entry swimming pool, park, walking trail and dog park.
The Creekside project will have to be presented to the city Planning & Zoning Commission. The P&Z will make its recommendations which will then be sent to City Council for final approval or rejection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.