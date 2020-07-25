The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought more confirmed positive cases, more recoveries and more COVID-19 testing to Wharton County.
Nineteen new COVID-19 cases and nine recoveries were reported to the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management as of Friday. The current active case count for the county is 243, with 227 total recoveries and 471 total reported positives.
COVID-19 testing will be available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic. There will also be testing 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 and Wednesday, July 29 at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton, Wharton. To register, call 844-778-2455, at least 24 hours before the appointment date.
