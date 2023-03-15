A late cold front will make Saturday’s Kidfish event in Legacy Park a chilly one, but organizers tell children to bundle up and have a guardian bring you to the pond.

Public Works Director Kevin Thompson expects a crowd of close to 200 children in addition to moms, dads, grandpas and more.

