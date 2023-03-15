A late cold front will make Saturday’s Kidfish event in Legacy Park a chilly one, but organizers tell children to bundle up and have a guardian bring you to the pond.
Public Works Director Kevin Thompson expects a crowd of close to 200 children in addition to moms, dads, grandpas and more.
“Kidfish was first scheduled in January/February and kids still came out, still caught fish and still had a great time. I don’t see this one being different, kids will catch some fish and parents will catch great memories,” he said.
Kidfish, free to children ages 2 to 15, will be 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday at Legacy Park on the West Loop. Registration takes place on site with a limited number of loaner poles available.
Saturday marks the ending weekend of Spring Break in El Campo, Wharton and other Wharton County schools.
“Kidfish has become part of the spring break tradition for some, for others it is a memorial to Justin Hurst who was an advocate for teaching kids about being a good steward to our wildlife. Our spring fish coincides with his end of watch, and some bring their kids to honor that as well,” Thompson said.
Prizes are awarded for biggest fish caught by age group along door prizes. Volunteers will be there to help those managing poles for the first or near first time.
Legacy Pond is stocked with perch, bass, hybrid blue catfish and channel catfish.
“Bundle up and have a good breakfast. It will warm up as the day progresses,” Thompson said.
The National Weather Service forecasts Saturday morning to start in the low 40s and warm to the low 50s by afternoon with a less than 15 percent chance of rain.
