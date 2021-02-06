The proposed El Campo rail-supported warehouse park returns to city council Monday, indicating once more the project may be ready to move forward.
Stymied by pandemic-induced delays, developers for the Southwest International Gateway Park are asking council to authorize Public Improvement District bonds and are expected to agree to a $60,000 payment, the first of possibly several to fund bond costs.
Five years in the making, the 540-acre development at the intersection of CR 421 and U.S. 59 was annexed into El Campo in 2019 as part of a development agreement.
The city worked with the City Development Corporation of El Campo and project developers to create a PID and Municipal Management District to assist with the costs associated with water, sewer and rail linking to the Kansas City Southern line running through Wharton County along with road construction.
The two districts assist the development by allowing the park to charge a levy on tenants. That levy makes the payment on construction bonds which, if approved Monday, could be issued within the next 12 months.
Originally, a $3.125 million bond had been set for a March 2020 release.
“City taxpayers will not be responsible for the debt in the Public Improvement District,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said in her notes to council.
The CDC, however, offered $3 million to assist the park with infrastructure costs.
“The city has an existing agreement with the City Development Corporation for the repayment of up to $3 million for certificates of obligations issued to provide utilities to the project,” Sladek said.
The city paid $397,500 for infrastructure engineering, planning for it to be oversized to accommodate growth in the area.
Vitro Chemicals, a subsidiary of Vitro, one of the world’s largest glass manufacturers, may be the rail park’s first tenant, announcing its intention to locate there in February 2020.
Construction had been slated to start in April 2020 on a 125,000-square-foot distribution center for Vitro Chemicals and a 200,000-square-foot speculative warehouse. That was delayed, however, as virtually all business in Texas shut down via the governor’s stay-at-home order issued April 1, 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rail park developers hope to capture shippers currently warehousing products in Laredo, off KCS lines.
Park developers are Stonemont, Ridgeline Property Group and NAI Partners. Watco Companies will operate the short line railroad connecting the buildings to the KCS main line.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Only 26 people will be allowed in council chambers because of social distancing requirements. Those attending must wear a mask.
Those unable to attend can submit their comments to council@cityofelcampo.org by 2 p.m. Monday to become part of the permanent record.
Election Becoming Official: Council will officially order the upcoming May 2021 election. Up for consideration will be four district posts currently held by Anisa Vasquez in District 1, Gloria Harris in District 2, David Hodges in District 3 and John Hancock in District 4.
Annexation Vote: Council is expected to vote on a voluntary annexation request involving three acres on Wilson Road. The land, if approved, would be zoned R-1 for single family housing.
